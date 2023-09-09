School investigates teacher’s use of a racial slur in a classroom

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford Public Schools is investigating an incident concerning an adult’s use of a racial slur in a classroom.

Superintendent of Schools Paul Vicinus released a message to the West Hartford community addressing the incident that happened just as students stated the new school year.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that derogatory language, racial slurs, and hate speech have no place in our schools and work against our mission to develop a sense of community and belonging,” said Vicinus.

The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom, and the school administration is working to determine the next steps throughout the investigation.

In Vicinus’s letter to the community, he stated the serious nature of this incident may merit suspension and/or termination.

“WHPS is a district that prides itself on our ability to foster school environments that are inclusive and equity-driven. Incidents such as these remind us of the importance of our collective work to create safe and welcoming spaces for all,” said Vicinus.

