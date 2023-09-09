SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - With kids back in school, parents are always looking for new ways to step up their school lunch game.

Chef Cecil Vardar is not only popularly known for winning the reality show Chopped but also as Ya-Ya the Greek term for Grandma.

Vardar holds a cooking class for kids at La Stella Pasta and Pastry in Norwich where all the young chefs call her Ya-Ya.

“It’s all about keeping it fun and keeping them focused,” said Vardar. “They love it.”

Ya-Ya showed 3 dishes that would enhance any brown bag lunch or after school snack.

She started first with personal pizzas made with individual sized naan, low sugar tomato sauce, mozzarella, and toppings.

“This makes amazing after school snack for the kids,” said Ya-Ya.

Ya-Ya also recommended lettuce wraps. She instructed everyone to put a smorgasbord of ingredients like ramen noodles and veggies into small cupped shaped leaves of lettuce.

Finally, a kid’s favorite meal, Ya-Ya’s signature sweet treats!

She made Crunchy Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispix Balls and there’s no baking required just a little elbow grease.

“I love bringing what I know to other people adults or children,” said Ya-Ya. “That’s the only way they are going to learn.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.