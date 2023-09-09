Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 18-year-old is in custody after allegedly evading a traffic stop and crashing into a police cruiser which killed one officer and injured another.

18-year-old Richard Barrington was pulled over Wednesday night for making a left at a red traffic light. When officers started walking towards the car, Barrington allegedly sped off, running a red light and crashing into a police cruiser.

Officers Bobby Garten and Brian Kearney were responding to another call when Barrington allegedly crashed into their cruiser.

Garten was killed and Kearny is still in the hospital recovering from the crash.

Barrington was charged with interfering with police and four moving violations including: failure to obey a traffic signal, improper use of license or registration, insufficient insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

A judge set his bond at $1 million. He has not been charged with homicide or assault yet, but the state says those charges should be coming soon.

Barrington, who lives in Hartford’s North End, doesn’t have a criminal record. He recently started his junior year and worked at Lowes.

He appeared in court late last week. His next court appearance will be on September 28.

