Taco Bell employee accused of making purchases with customers’ credit cards

An Ohio Taco Bell employee was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards. (Source: WTVG)
By Zain Omair, Blake Pierce and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Taco Bell employee in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards.

Kristin and Crystal Orwig told WTVG that they regularly visit the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue. But last week they got more than they ordered after going through the drive-thru.

According to Kristin Orwig, an employee at the restaurant told her that he was having trouble with her card when she was trying to pay for her order.

“I asked him where my card was, and he told me that he needed to swipe it,” Kristin Orwig said.

The couple said they didn’t think too much of it at the time until they checked their accounts a few days later.

They said they noticed more than $700 worth of online charges were suddenly on their account.

And they are still in the process of recovering their funds.

The Oregon Police Department said it got involved after multiple customers reported fraudulent purchases were showing up on their accounts after visiting that Taco Bell location.

According to police, they contacted the employee in question, later identified as Trevell Mosby, and took him into custody.

“My card will never come out of my hand again. You can hand me the machine,” Crystal Orwig said. “I’ll pay for it that way.”

Authorities said Mosby is facing charges that include identity fraud and theft.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

