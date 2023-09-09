UConn Men’s Basketball coach speaks on summer overseas and the upcoming season ahead

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Summer time is usually the down time for college basketball teams, but at UConn, both the men’s and women’s teams spent some of this summer overseas.

The national champs spoke witch Channel 3 about their trip and the season ahead.

The UConn men spent part of the summer in Spain, playing exhibition games against other teams.

The trip was about basketball, but also about sight seeing and team bonding.

“I think I learned during the whole summer that we have a really good team, and the potential is there for us to have a really good season,” said Dan Hurley, UConn Men’s Basketball Coach.

The next big event for basketball comes next month, Friday, October 13, first night.

As the new media partner of UConn athletics, Channel 3 will be broadcasting the entire event live.

