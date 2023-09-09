UConn Sports
UConn Men’s Basketball coach speaks on summer overseas and the upcoming season ahead

It may be football season right now, but the UConn men's basketball team is already preparing to defend its title.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Summer time is usually the down time for college basketball teams, but at UConn, both the men’s and women’s teams spent some of this summer overseas.

The national champs spoke witch Channel 3 about their trip and the season ahead.

The UConn men spent part of the summer in Spain, playing exhibition games against other teams.

The trip was about basketball, but also about sight seeing and team bonding.

“I think I learned during the whole summer that we have a really good team, and the potential is there for us to have a really good season,” said Dan Hurley, UConn Men’s Basketball Coach.

The next big event for basketball comes next month, Friday, October 13, first night.

As the new media partner of UConn athletics, Channel 3 will be broadcasting the entire event live.

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley talks with the media about the overseas basketball trip, more media exposure and other stuff.

