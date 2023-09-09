UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate

Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a burning vehicle. (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (Gray News) - An officer in North Carolina is being praised for his heroic actions.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Lt. Corey Brooks rescued a truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Aug. 8.

This week, the department shared a video that was captured from the scene that evening.

Police said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident that night when he observed a truck hit the retaining wall and catch fire.

Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the incident in over his police radio but did not wait for assistance before springing into action.

Brooks pulled the man from the burning truck with the help of another driver before the truck’s cabin could be seen exploding.

As first responders arrived, the truck driver started to gain consciousness. He was then transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Brooks has been a part of the Salisbury Police Department since 2001.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Storms are quickly flaring up in central CT
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Weakening Storms Hartford, Tolland, Windham Co’s
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
One woman is dead after a crash on Roosevelt Drive.
Derby crash leaves one dead, firefighter injured