UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are investigating a wrong-way crash that led to the death of a 25-year-old from Danbury.

Police say 25-year-old Danielle Dempsey was driving on Route 7 southbound just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 7 and hit Dempsey’s car head on. Police say the crash happened just north of the Exit 7 entrance ramp.

State police identified the driver of the Dodge Challenger as 33-year-old Charles Connors from Milford.

Dempsey had succumbed to her injuries and Connors was transported to Danbury Hospital for serious injuries.

State police are asking anyone with information or footage of the crash to contact Troop A in Southbury.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Suspect in Hartford officers death
Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court
Fire at Meriden Apartment Complex Displaces 100
100 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire at Meriden apartment building

Latest News

Fire breaks out at home in Norfolk
Family of four escape house fire in Norfolk
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’