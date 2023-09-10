Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are investigating a wrong-way crash that led to the death of a 25-year-old from Danbury.

Police say 25-year-old Danielle Dempsey was driving on Route 7 southbound just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 7 and hit Dempsey’s car head on. Police say the crash happened just north of the Exit 7 entrance ramp.

State police identified the driver of the Dodge Challenger as 33-year-old Charles Connors from Milford.

Dempsey had succumbed to her injuries and Connors was transported to Danbury Hospital for serious injuries.

State police are asking anyone with information or footage of the crash to contact Troop A in Southbury.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.