Family of four escape house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters in Norfolk battled a massive fire at a home on Litchfield Road Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Fire Department and Norfolk EMS responded to reports of a house fire on 189 Litchfield Road around 3:45 a.m.

Norfolk’s public information officer John Barbagallo says the front of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Mutual aid was called to help extinguish the fire.

The family of four who lives there managed to escape, Barbagallo said.

No one from the family was injured but a firefighter was transported to the hospital for a wrist injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state and local fire marshals’ offices.

No other information was immediately available.

