UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family of four escape house fire in Norfolk

Fire breaks out at home in Norfolk
Fire breaks out at home in Norfolk(Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters in Norfolk battled a massive fire at a home on Litchfield Road Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Fire Department and Norfolk EMS responded to reports of a house fire on 189 Litchfield Road around 3:45 a.m.

Norfolk’s public information officer John Barbagallo says the front of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Mutual aid was called to help extinguish the fire.

The family of four who lives there managed to escape, Barbagallo said.

No one from the family was injured but a firefighter was transported to the hospital for a wrist injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state and local fire marshals’ offices.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Suspect in Hartford officers death
Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court
Fire at Meriden Apartment Complex Displaces 100
100 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire at Meriden apartment building

Latest News

Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’