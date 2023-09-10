Fire department responding to report a child fell out of a third floor window

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department is responding to a report that a child fell out of a third floor window.

Battalion Chief Merchant says that the department is on scene at 44 Laurel Hill Avenue.

The police department is also on scene.

Chief Merchant says no other information is available at this time.

This story is breaking, Channel 3 has a a crew on the way.

