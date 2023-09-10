UConn Sports
Fire department responding to report a child fell out of a third floor window

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department is responding to a report that a child fell out of a third floor window.

Battalion Chief Merchant says that the department is on scene at 44 Laurel Hill Avenue.

The police department is also on scene.

Chief Merchant says no other information is available at this time.

This story is breaking, Channel 3 has a a crew on the way.

