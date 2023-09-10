UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Juvenile walks to hospital after being shot in abdomen

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating after a juvenile walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The hospital reported the shooting to police at around 4:36 a.m.

The juvenile told police he was shot on Printers Lane, and then started walking to the hospital.

He is now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim could not provide details on a suspect.

A crime scene was located in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, where multiple fired cartridge casings were found.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and flooding concerns
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan man accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Suspect in Hartford officers death
Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Heavy Rain Is Exiting East, Drier Evening Ahead
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
Fire department responding to report a child fell out of a third floor window
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan man accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door
Fire breaks out at home in Norfolk
Family of four escape house fire in Norfolk