Juvenile walks to hospital after being shot in abdomen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating after a juvenile walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The hospital reported the shooting to police at around 4:36 a.m.

The juvenile told police he was shot on Printers Lane, and then started walking to the hospital.

He is now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim could not provide details on a suspect.

A crime scene was located in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, where multiple fired cartridge casings were found.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

