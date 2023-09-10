UConn Sports
Man charged with two counts of manslaughter after fatal fire

Arrest of Joe Parker III for Manslaughter.
Arrest of Joe Parker III for Manslaughter.(Bridgeport Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a fire killed two elderly Bridgeport residents.

The fire took place in the early morning hours of July 14 at 440 Success Avenue.

“The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the East Side of Bridgeport,” police said.

Bridgeport and Stratford Fire Departments responded to the apartment building and began searching for victims.

Two victims were rescued from the building and transported to Bridgeport Hospital with critical injuries.

88-year-old Jose Pizarro died at the hospital later that morning on July 14.

Mr. Pizarro’s wife, 91-year-old Rose, died in the hospital on July 17.

40-year-old Joe Parker III, who also lived at the Success Village Apartments, was identified as the suspect responsible for causing the fatal fire.

On September 7, Parker was charged with 2 counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree.

His bond is set at $750,000.

