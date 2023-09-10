Police investigate Saturday night shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

Police say they received a report from Hartford Hospital at around 5:51 p.m.

A victim, a male in his thirties, was dropped off at Hartford Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.

After an investigation, police determined the shooting took place at 1863 Park Street.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

