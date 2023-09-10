UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigate Saturday night shooting in Hartford

Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police cruiser(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

Police say they received a report from Hartford Hospital at around 5:51 p.m.

A victim, a male in his thirties, was dropped off at Hartford Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and he is in stable condition.

After an investigation, police determined the shooting took place at 1863 Park Street.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Heavy Rain Is Exiting East, Drier Evening Ahead
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan man accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Suspect in Hartford officers death
Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court

Latest News

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
New Haven Police Generic
Juvenile walks to hospital after being shot in abdomen
Technical Discussion: Humid and unsettled to close out the weekend
Technical Discussion: Heavy Rain Is Exiting East, Drier Evening Ahead
Christopher Jordano accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper's door
North Canaan man accused of sliding fecal matter under resident trooper’s door