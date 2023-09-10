Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

UConn Sports
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium in a school parking lot.(Source: WKTV via CNN)
By WKTV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) - A security guard for a New York school district was hospitalized after he was shot in the head outside a high school football game.

Police say the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday as a football game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was ending. A large fight broke out outside of the football stadium in a school parking lot, according to a release from the police department.

At least two Utica City School District security officers tried to break up the fight. Police say at least two gun shots were fired, with one hitting a security guard in the back of the head.

The guard was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police praised the security officers who tried to break up the fight, saying they “put themselves in harm’s way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger.”

There were four Utica Police officers and eight district security guards working the game.

Police have not yet found the weapon used in the shooting nor identified a suspect. They are looking through surveillance and social media videos to determine more about the incident.

Police are also asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

