9/11 memorial events planned across Connecticut

(WFSB) - Monday marked 22 years since nearly 3,000 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

A number of ceremonies and events were planned across the country and in Connecticut.

One hundred and sixty one people with ties to the state were killed in the attacks.

“On this day 22 years ago, one of the greatest tragedies in American history hit all too close to home, and we will forever pay tribute to the innocent lives that were taken all too soon and honor the heroism of those who gave their lives while rescuing others, including the many first responders,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms each and every day, as well as the many military heroes whose lives were lost in the ongoing battle to keep us safe since 2001. On this anniversary, I urge the residents of our state to remember the unity and compassion that bonded all of us as a nation in its immediate aftermath and recommit ourselves to improving our world for the better.”

Here is a list of events scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023:

Avon

Town green, 8 a.m.

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Fire Headquarters, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Greenwich

Gov. Lamont to attend ceremony at Cos Cob Park, 8:46 a.m.

Groton

Flag retirement ceremony, Historic Ship Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum, 8:30 a.m.

Six volley gun salute, Nautilus Pier, 8:46 a.m.

Meriden

Outside City Hall, 8:30 a.m. (if raining, inside City Hall Council Chambers)

Wilton

Wilton Fire Department, Danbury Road, 10 a.m.

Americans planned to remember 9/11 with scheduled ceremonies on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.