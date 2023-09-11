Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks

AVON, CT (WFSB) – Monday marked 22 years since the deadliest terror attack in the United States.

Four hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Just under 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, Washington DC, and Shanksville, PA.

Monday, firefighters in Avon paid tribute to the victims.

Brian Baldwin, an Avon firefighter, said it hasn’t gotten any easier.

“Our hearts are still heavy after 22 years,” Baldwin said.

Time heals, but only so much.

Three hundred forty-three firefighters died on Sept. 11.

“It’s all about remembering, reflecting, and recommitting to never forgetting,” Baldwin said.

Violinist Patrick Bogui played an emotional and touching performance of Amazing Grace.

Avon High School’s choir sang America the Beautiful.

“We remember the past so we can learn from it and be able to be a better service and move forward,” said Chief Bruce Appell, Avon Fire Department.

The fire department also honored FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who had a heartbreaking and inspiring story. He had just finished working an overnight shift in 2001 and was supposed to have a day off on Sept 11. He turned the radio on and heard the towers were hit. He said he drove as close as he could but was 2 miles away. He got out of his car, puts on 75 pounds of firefighting gear, and ran to the scene to save people.

“[He] went to right work with the rescue workers up there and unfortunately he perished in the collapse,” Baldwin said.

That’s why every year on Sept. 11, Avon firefighters put their gear on and run from a local church into town as a tribute to Siller.

“We’re here to serve,” Appell said. “That’s what they did that day.”

