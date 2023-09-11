BBB: How to spot a fake ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ sale

(WFSB) - Scammers are taking advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy and rebirth under Overstock.com.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut said scammers have been targeting consumers with fake “going out of business” sales.

The BBB said the ads have been popping up on social media and feature massively marked down Bed Bath & Beyond products.

“It’s a going-out-of-business sale, and the prices are too good,” the BBB said. “The website you are directed to looks legitimate, with the Bed Bath & Beyond logo and product information. However, a closer look at the domain name or email address reveals you aren’t on the official website.”

One consumer shared an experience with the BBB.

The person saw an ad for Bed Bath & Beyond on Facebook and reported that the sale seemed safe.

“I knew that the company was closing some of their stores,” the person told the BBB. “I ordered a couple items and paid with my debit card. I did not notice anything fishy with the website. Months later, I had not received any products or messages from them. I tried to look up my order and found it was not the right website, so now I have no order number or information about the company.”

Other shoppers also reported making purchases and never receiving the products they ordered.

The BBB said emails to the impostor company have typically gone unanswered. However, in some cases, the scammers replied only to state the product was accidentally delivered to another state. The scammers then called it an issue consumers should take up with the United States Postal Service.

“In reality, the website was fake, and the discounted products never existed,” the BBB said.

It said Bed Bath & Beyond has been working to uncover and remove all impostor websites.

“With the increased attention we’ve seen surrounding the launch of the new Bed Bath & Beyond website, scammer sites are more prevalent. To protect consumers, we are diligently working with federal authorities to help shut down these fraudulent sites,” said Jonathan Johnson, chief executive officer of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The BBB recommended double checking the URL of websites. Though they can appear legitimate, the URL can often be off by a letter or two. Bed Bath & Beyond’s website is www.bedbathandbeyond.com. Consumers should head there anyway to check of a deal is for real.

