The Big E returns with more than 80 live bands and endless food options
WEST SPRINGFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - From major headliners with chart-topping hits, to up and coming artists performing original tracks.
The Big E is bringing more than 80 live bands to three stages. Here is the most up-to-date information on this year’s Fair.
Tickets are available at TheBigE.com and include Fair admission when purchased prior to the show date.
The Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer
All shows 7:30pm - Doors open at 5:30pm.
- Sept. 15 John Fogerty with special guest Hearty Har
- Sept. 16 Jimmy Eat World with special guest Palehound
- Sept. 17 Parker McCollum
- Sept. 22 Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Sept. 23 Quinn XCII with Special Guest Alexander 23
- Sept. 24 Chris Young
- Sept. 29 Zedd
- Sept. 30 Third Eye Blind
- Oct. 1 I Love the 90s
Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by MattressFirm
All concerts are free with Fair admission.
- Sept.15-20: Street Drum Corps, Noon & 5pm
- Sept. 15-17: Celtic Angels, 2pm
- Sept. 15: Molly Hatchet, 8pm
- Sept. 16: Gaelic Storm, 8pm
- Sept. 17: Vertical Horizon, 8pm
- Sept. 18-19: Humble Pie Legacy, 2pm
- Sept. 18-19: O-Town, 8pm
- Sept. 20-21: Robert Davi sings Sinatra, 2pm
- Sept. 20: Dokken, 8pm
- Sept. 21-25: Banachek’s Mind Games Live, Noon & 5pm
- Sept. 21: Megan Moroney, 8pm
- Sept. 22-24: The Little Mermen: NYC’s Premier Disney Cover Band, 2pm
- Sept. 22: The Verve Pipe, 8pm
- Sept. 23: Chubby Checker, 8pm
- Sept. 24: Mike DelGuidice, 8pm
- Sept. 25-26: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Chamber Players present: The Joy of Music, 2pm
- Sept. 25-26: Barry Goodreau’s Engine Room (formerly of Boston), 8pm
- Sept. 26-Oct. 1: The Edge Effect, Noon & 5pm
- Sept. 27-28: José Feliciano, 2pm
- Sept. 27: Ginuwine, 8pm
- Sept. 28: Dire Straits Legacy, 8pm
- Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Motown & More, 2pm
- Sept. 29: TBD, 8pm
- Sept. 30: Nicky Youre, 8pm
- Oct. 1: Lonestar, 8pm
Fair Food
The Big E is all about food! There’s treats like The Big E Cream Puff, the Big Éclair, or even the Craz-E Burger!
There are hundreds of options to choose from across the grounds, including more than 65 new foods this year.
The following are some of 2023′s debut vendors:
· Bacon Bomb
· Waffleicious
· La3Plata
· Top The Crust
· Luann’s Bakery
· Ferrindino Maple
There are many more food options such as the cannoli donut, Thanksgiving nachos, Hong Kong waffle, Mexican street corn pizza and apple bacon fritters.
Visit TheBigE.com for more information on new Fair foods and traditional favorites.
Things to remember:
Buy Advance Discount Tickets & Save!
Advance discount tickets are sold online, at The Big E Box Office, or through our new official presale ticket partner Rocky’s Ace Hardware through Sept. 13. Advance tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Visit TheBigE.com or Rocky’s Ace Hardware to purchase. Visit TheBigE.com for a listing of participating Rocky’s locations.
Opening Day is Friday, Sept. 15, and The Big E is offering many more ways to save on 9/15 only:
- Be a Kid for a Day – All ages $12 (also sold online)
- Military Appreciation Day – ID Required for free admission for: Active Duty and retired military personnel, Dependents of active duty military personnel, and Veterans (no dependents)
Regular Gate Admission
Tickets purchased at the gate are $20 for adults, $12 for children (6-12), and FREE for 5 & under.
Gate Discounts
Eleven-After-Five - $11 after 5pm Sunday-Thursday
Senior Days – $16 (60 & over) Sunday-Thursday
Value Passes
17-Day Value Passes are $70 for adults and $35 for children (6-12), and are available for purchase at TheBigE.com in the Big E Box Office or at the gates.
Big E Hours
Gates open at 8am.
Buildings, exhibits and crafts - 10am to 10pm.
Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop, Avenue of States and New England Center open until 9pm.
The Village Craft Area is open until 10pm.
The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am to 11pm.
