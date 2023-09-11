The Big E returns with more than 80 live bands and endless food options

WEST SPRINGFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - From major headliners with chart-topping hits, to up and coming artists performing original tracks.

The Big E is bringing more than 80 live bands to three stages. Here is the most up-to-date information on this year’s Fair.

Tickets are available at TheBigE.com and include Fair admission when purchased prior to the show date.

The Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer

All shows 7:30pm - Doors open at 5:30pm.

Sept. 15 John Fogerty with special guest Hearty Har

Sept. 16 Jimmy Eat World with special guest Palehound

Sept. 17 Parker McCollum

Sept. 22 Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Sept. 23 Quinn XCII with Special Guest Alexander 23

Sept. 24 Chris Young

Sept. 29 Zedd

Sept. 30 Third Eye Blind

Oct. 1 I Love the 90s

Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by MattressFirm

All concerts are free with Fair admission.

Sept.15-20: Street Drum Corps, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 15-17: Celtic Angels, 2pm

Sept. 15: Molly Hatchet, 8pm

Sept. 16: Gaelic Storm, 8pm

Sept. 17: Vertical Horizon, 8pm

Sept. 18-19: Humble Pie Legacy, 2pm

Sept. 18-19: O-Town, 8pm

Sept. 20-21: Robert Davi sings Sinatra, 2pm

Sept. 20: Dokken, 8pm

Sept. 21-25: Banachek’s Mind Games Live, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 21: Megan Moroney, 8pm

Sept. 22-24: The Little Mermen: NYC’s Premier Disney Cover Band, 2pm

Sept. 22: The Verve Pipe, 8pm

Sept. 23: Chubby Checker, 8pm

Sept. 24: Mike DelGuidice, 8pm

Sept. 25-26: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Chamber Players present: The Joy of Music, 2pm

Sept. 25-26: Barry Goodreau’s Engine Room (formerly of Boston), 8pm

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: The Edge Effect, Noon & 5pm

Sept. 27-28: José Feliciano, 2pm

Sept. 27: Ginuwine, 8pm

Sept. 28: Dire Straits Legacy, 8pm

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Motown & More, 2pm

Sept. 29: TBD, 8pm

Sept. 30: Nicky Youre, 8pm

Oct. 1: Lonestar, 8pm

Fair Food

The Big E is all about food! There’s treats like The Big E Cream Puff, the Big Éclair, or even the Craz-E Burger!

There are hundreds of options to choose from across the grounds, including more than 65 new foods this year.

The following are some of 2023′s debut vendors:

· Bacon Bomb

· Waffleicious

· La3Plata

· Top The Crust

· Luann’s Bakery

· Ferrindino Maple

There are many more food options such as the cannoli donut, Thanksgiving nachos, Hong Kong waffle, Mexican street corn pizza and apple bacon fritters.

Visit TheBigE.com for more information on new Fair foods and traditional favorites.

Things to remember:

Buy Advance Discount Tickets & Save!

Advance discount tickets are sold online, at The Big E Box Office, or through our new official presale ticket partner Rocky’s Ace Hardware through Sept. 13. Advance tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Visit TheBigE.com or Rocky’s Ace Hardware to purchase. Visit TheBigE.com for a listing of participating Rocky’s locations.

Opening Day is Friday, Sept. 15, and The Big E is offering many more ways to save on 9/15 only:

Be a Kid for a Day – All ages $12 (also sold online)

Military Appreciation Day – ID Required for free admission for: Active Duty and retired military personnel, Dependents of active duty military personnel, and Veterans (no dependents)

Regular Gate Admission

Tickets purchased at the gate are $20 for adults, $12 for children (6-12), and FREE for 5 & under.

Gate Discounts

Eleven-After-Five - $11 after 5pm Sunday-Thursday

Senior Days – $16 (60 & over) Sunday-Thursday

Value Passes

17-Day Value Passes are $70 for adults and $35 for children (6-12), and are available for purchase at TheBigE.com in the Big E Box Office or at the gates.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8am.

Buildings, exhibits and crafts - 10am to 10pm.

Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop, Avenue of States and New England Center open until 9pm.

The Village Craft Area is open until 10pm.

The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am to 11pm.

