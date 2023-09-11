Boaters take extra precautions amid Hurricane Lee’s unclear path

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s only a matter of days before there’s a clearer picture on Hurricane Lee’s final path.

However, some boaters are already making plans just in case due to visible big waves.

Across the harbor, the crew at Milford Boat Works said the calls started last week with people looking to get their boats out of the water trying to be a little proactive.

While the latest projections have Lee off to the east, the concern is the potential for high winds and big waves.

Bruce Kuryla, the owner of Milford Boat Works said some of their 190 boat owners in Milford Harbor, have already made plans to have their boats hauled out of the water this week.

He said the most common issues with high winds creating a greater chance that dock lines break and fenders pop causing fiberglass and paint damage, along with canvas shredding.

The worst-case scenario would be a boat breaking loose and ending up with a hole if it bashes into a pier or a dock.

“We can only haul so many boats in a day and then of course we have to get our property ready, our docks ready, so we do what we can to get the customers boats who want to be out,” said Kuryla. “The insurance companies will often pay for a haul out for a storm, if warnings go up, so it’s a little bit of a gamble. They say most of the time, it’s safer to be on land than water.”

While some are being proactive, others are taking a wait and see approach.

Kuryla said there are a few things that every boater should consider when it comes to getting ready.

