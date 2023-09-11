CT non-profit removes old lobster pots from the Sound

LONG ISLAND SOUND, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut non-profit is tackling a problem that hasn’t been addressed in decades.

They are removing old lobster pots out of Long Island Sound in hopes of improving the water quality and aquatic life.

Captain D.J. King is one of Connecticut’s last commercial lobster fishermen.

“We used to catch 500 or 600 a day now we catch 5 or 6 a day,” said King.

He’s got hundreds of pots across the sound going after lobsters and fish; on this trip, he’s not hauling up his own.

“We felt it was important for Connecticut to start cleaning up our side of the Sound,” said Billy Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper.

Save the Sound is a non-profit dedicated to making Long Island Sound cleaner and healthier.

The organization teamed up with commercial fishermen like King to go out and retrieve old lobster pots abandoned on the Sound’s floor.

“A lot of these pots were just left out there because there’s nowhere to store them,” said Lucey.

Save the Sound gets the pots in the central part of the Sound and other organizations handle the eastern and western ends; the process is simple.

They use about 150 feet of rope, attached to an anchor to troll to the bottom waiting to snag an old pot about 100 feet down.

King said, “at the time they dropped these things east to west.”

Once the pots are all on board they’re washed off and then taken to the other side of the boat where some data is taken from them.

The bracelets on the pots have a year and an ID number.

That tells data collectors how long the pot has been used and who it belongs to.

Bill Lucey from Save the Sound then contacts the owner.

“When it gets all cleaned up with water quality, you get all the traps off the bottom, you protect the rivers that are draining into it so you aren’t dropping pesticides and fertilizers into the Sound I think you’ll see a reciprocation in the number of fisheries that will be increasing,” said Lucey.

The plan is working. Lucey estimates tens of thousands of abandoned pots are in the Sound.

Between the three groups, they’ve retrieved about a thousand just in the last year.

“Traps are a big part of it, all the old ropes, you don’t want that stuff out there,” said Lucey.

If the owner doesn’t want the pots back, they’re taken to a facility in Bridgeport and later recycled.

“It’s nice to have a clean bottom to fish on,” said Lucey.

