CT Primaries start Tuesday; here’s what to know

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primaries begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 to determine who will run in the general elections in November.

Polls are open Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

In order to vote, you must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary election.

There will be 12 Democratic Primaries:

Bloomfield – Town Council

Bridgeport – Mayor (Incumbent Joe Ganim vs. John Gomes), City Clerk, Town Clerk, Board of Ed, City Sheriffs, Council Member

Enfield – Councilor

Hamden – Mayor (Incumbent Lauren Garrett vs. Walter Morton IV) Councilmen at Large, Councilman

Hartford – Mayor (Arunan Arulampalam vs. Eric Coleman vs. John Fonfara)

Middletown – Mayor (Incumbent Benjamin Florsheim vs. Ed Ford, Jr.)

New Haven – Mayor (Incumbent Justin Elicker vs. Liam Brennan), Alderperson

New London – City Council

North Haven – Board of Education

Norwalk - Councilmen

Stamford – Board of Representative

Stratford – Town Council

There will be 14 Republican Primaries:

Bethel – Board of Finance

Bloomfield – Town Council

Branford – Representative Town Meeting

Brookfield – First Selectman, Selectman, Town Clerk, Town Treasurer, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, Zoning Commission/Full Term, Zoning Commission/Vacancy Derby – Mayor (Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. vs. Incumbent Richard Dziekan)

Durham – Town Clerk

Griswold – First Selectman, Selectman

Killingworth – First Selectman

Marlborough – Selectman, Board of Education

North Canaan - Selectman

Putnam – Board of Selectmen

Thompson – First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning & Zoning Committee Alternate, Library Board of Trustees

Waterbury – Board of Aldermen

West Haven – Mayor (Paige Weinstein vs. Barry Lee Cohen), City Clerk

All individual ballots can be found here. If you need to register to vote, click here.

