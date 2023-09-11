CT Primaries start Tuesday; here’s what to know
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primaries begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 to determine who will run in the general elections in November.
Polls are open Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
In order to vote, you must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary election.
There will be 12 Democratic Primaries:
- Bloomfield – Town Council
- Bridgeport – Mayor (Incumbent Joe Ganim vs. John Gomes), City Clerk, Town Clerk, Board of Ed, City Sheriffs, Council Member
- Enfield – Councilor
- Hamden – Mayor (Incumbent Lauren Garrett vs. Walter Morton IV) Councilmen at Large, Councilman
- Hartford – Mayor (Arunan Arulampalam vs. Eric Coleman vs. John Fonfara)
- Middletown – Mayor (Incumbent Benjamin Florsheim vs. Ed Ford, Jr.)
- New Haven – Mayor (Incumbent Justin Elicker vs. Liam Brennan), Alderperson
- New London – City Council
- North Haven – Board of Education
- Norwalk - Councilmen
- Stamford – Board of Representative
- Stratford – Town Council
There will be 14 Republican Primaries:
- Bethel – Board of Finance
- Bloomfield – Town Council
- Branford – Representative Town Meeting
- Brookfield – First Selectman, Selectman, Town Clerk, Town Treasurer, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, Zoning Commission/Full Term, Zoning Commission/VacancyDerby – Mayor (Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. vs. Incumbent Richard Dziekan)
- Durham – Town Clerk
- Griswold – First Selectman, Selectman
- Killingworth – First Selectman
- Marlborough – Selectman, Board of Education
- North Canaan - Selectman
- Putnam – Board of Selectmen
- Thompson – First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning & Zoning Committee Alternate, Library Board of Trustees
- Waterbury – Board of Aldermen
- West Haven – Mayor (Paige Weinstein vs. Barry Lee Cohen), City Clerk
All individual ballots can be found here. If you need to register to vote, click here.
