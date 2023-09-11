UConn Sports
Hartford police remember Bobby Garten killed in the line of duty

Hartford police mourned the death of Officer Bobby Garten.
Hartford police mourned the death of Officer Bobby Garten.(East Hartford police)
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The memorial outside the Hartford Police Department has grown substantially.

People have been dropping off flowers throughout the day and leaving behind messages of support.

“Bobby was a great cop and a great human being. And we lost both on Wednesday,” said James Rutkau, President of Hartford Police Union.

Officer Bobby Garten was with the Hartford Police Department for 8 years.

“He had this ridiculous infectious smile. He’d come in, he’d light up the room and he loved life,” said Rutkau. “He just loved life.”

Rutkauski said Officer Garten was passionate about his work and cared deeply about his family.

“He loved his family. Loved his family. Us, his brothers and sisters here. Mom and dad and brothers,” said Rutkauski. “Just a good guy straight across the board. Authentic.”

The 34-year-old was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a call.

Police say 18-year-old Richard Barrington fled from a traffic stop, ran two red lights and then slammed into a Hartford police cruiser.

Officer Brian Kearney was driving the cruiser and was seriously injured. He’s recovering at the hospital.

People in the community have been stopping by the police department to offer their condolences and show support.

“They’re true heroes and people should not take them for granted at all,” said Brandon Bakshi of hartford.

Bristol police, who lost two members of their department in the line of duty last year, have been doing what they can to help Hartford officers as they grieve.

“We’ve had Bristol officers in our PD every single day,” said Rutkauski.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Officer Brian Kearney as he continues to recover.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

