Heavy rains impact the start of pumpkin and apple picking season

(WGEM)
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Apple season is in full swing a little early this year at Rogers Orchards.

The orchard is running 7-10 days ahead of schedule.

Peter Rogers, President and CEO at the orchard in Southington said the summer rain has been apeeling for apples to grow.

“For apple growers in Connecticut, it really helped our crop; it sized the fall varieties…that a lot of people in Connecticut love from our farms and other farms in Connecticut so we’re looking at a very strong fall we love what we see on the trees,” said Rogers.

However, pumpkin growing is a different story.

“It has been a hard year it’s been a year of constantly adjusting, keeping fields dry, getting them ready, and keeping them aerated, said Rogers. “We are so proud having our own Connecticut grown pumpkins.”

Beth Anne Duffert from Riverview Farms in Glastonbury said she has a decent pumpkin crop sold at the Old Cide Mill.

Since the crop is on higher ground, they’ve been good. However, not everyone has been so lucky.

“The humidity and extra water has just been horrible, so we lost over an acre of pumpkins and much people lost much more than that so we’re grateful it was a small amount but we’ve had other damage with other crops and just keeping it up with it all,” said Duffret.

Several pumpkin farms across the state said they had no crop at all from this past year.

Coming up at 5:30, Channel 3 will be talking more about what to expect going forward this season.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

