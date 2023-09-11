UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

North Pole Express tickets go on sale tomorrow

Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept. 12, 2023. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Tickets for the Essex Stream Train’s popular North Pole Express go on sale starting Tuesday.

The Essex Steam Train posted a reminder last week.

Tuesday at 9 a.m., tickets for full or partial cars will be up for grabs.

Individual tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In both instances, tickets will only be available online at essexsteamtrain.com.

“Due to the high demand for full cars, partial cars and individual tickets, we must remind our customers that cars and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis,” the Essex Steam Train staff said. “We strongly recommend setting up a Shopify account prior to the ticket sales to ensure a smoother and faster transaction. The demand for tickets is far greater than the amount of tickets available.”

The staff said tickets are not held in customers’ carts exclusively. Others may be attempting to purchase the same tickets at the same time and the tickets will go to the first customer to complete the transaction.

They advised people to have multiple dates in mind, just in case they get beat on their first choice.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
monday weather wfsb
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for showers & heavy downpours today and tonight.
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

monday weather wfsb
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for showers & heavy downpours today and tonight.
smoke alarms - WFSB
Red Cross, firefighters install smoke detectors for free in Hartford
The Avon Fire Department held a Sept. 11 ceremony that included tributes and stories.
Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks
Person struck by vehicle outside of WCSU garage