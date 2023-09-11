North Pole Express tickets go on sale tomorrow

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Tickets for the Essex Stream Train’s popular North Pole Express go on sale starting Tuesday.

The Essex Steam Train posted a reminder last week.

Tuesday at 9 a.m., tickets for full or partial cars will be up for grabs.

Individual tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In both instances, tickets will only be available online at essexsteamtrain.com.

“Due to the high demand for full cars, partial cars and individual tickets, we must remind our customers that cars and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis,” the Essex Steam Train staff said. “We strongly recommend setting up a Shopify account prior to the ticket sales to ensure a smoother and faster transaction. The demand for tickets is far greater than the amount of tickets available.”

The staff said tickets are not held in customers’ carts exclusively. Others may be attempting to purchase the same tickets at the same time and the tickets will go to the first customer to complete the transaction.

They advised people to have multiple dates in mind, just in case they get beat on their first choice.

