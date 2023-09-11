Person struck by vehicle outside of WCSU garage
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person was hospitalized from being hit by a vehicle outside of a garage at Western Connecticut State University.
According to Danbury police, it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
They said they responded to a pedestrian that had been hit by a car on White Street at the WCSU garage crosswalk.
The pedestrian had been crossing within the crosswalk with the signal lights flashing during a heavy downpour when a driver in the eastbound lane struck the person.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on if the person was a student.
The driver stayed on scene and has been cooperating with officers.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.