UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Person struck by vehicle outside of WCSU garage

(Pablo)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person was hospitalized from being hit by a vehicle outside of a garage at Western Connecticut State University.

According to Danbury police, it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they responded to a pedestrian that had been hit by a car on White Street at the WCSU garage crosswalk.

The pedestrian had been crossing within the crosswalk with the signal lights flashing during a heavy downpour when a driver in the eastbound lane struck the person.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on if the person was a student.

The driver stayed on scene and has been cooperating with officers.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
Monday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for showers & heavy downpours today and tonight.
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

smoke alarms - WFSB
Red Cross, firefighters install smoke detectors for free in Hartford
Monday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for showers & heavy downpours today and tonight.
The Avon Fire Department held a Sept. 11 ceremony that included tributes and stories.
Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks
Monday, firefighters in Avon paid tribute to the victims.
VIDEO: Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks