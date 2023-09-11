UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game

The husband of a sports photographer killed last Monday honors his wife by taking photos at Friday night football game in Wichita, Kansas. (SOURCE: KAKE)
By Leon Purvis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE/Gray News) – A community in Wichita, Kansas, is mourning the death of a well-known sports photographer.

Linda Gregory was the photographer for the Northwest High School football team.

Last Monday night, she was on the sidelines of a J.V. football game when she fell and hit her head on the concrete during a collision. On Friday night, her husband, Mel Gregory, honored her by showing up at the varsity game and taking photos.

“The most generous and loving person I’ve ever known,” he said of his wife.

Mel Gregory shared the news of his wife’s passing on Facebook Friday.

During the game, the Northwest High School football players embraced Mel Gregory as he stood on the sidelines taking photos. The couple would normally be taking photos under the field’s lights on Fridays.

“Number one she doesn’t blame any of the kids. Number two this was her school …,” Mel Gregory said. “She was from Iowa, she didn’t go to any school [here]. But she loved these people. She would like everybody to know the kids are her primary concern.”

Mel Gregory said taking back to the field after his wife was hit on the sidelines was not easy.

“It’s going to be difficult. Going to be difficult,” he said. “I’ve got her camera that she was using that night. And I just want to try to do as best as I can. I may not shoot a lot, but I want to do what I can.”

The photos his wife took are worth a thousand words, just like how Mel Gregory will have a thousand memories of when his wife took photos at Northwest High School games.

“I can’t tell you what she says. But I think she would love it that I was carrying on our tradition,” he said.

Family members were also on the sidelines with Mel Gregory Friday night, and a moment of silence was held for Linda Gregory before the game was played.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon updates the weather for Monday Sept. 11. Here's the 4 p.m....
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for showers & heavy downpours today and tonight.
Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

The owner of Milford Boat Works offers some advice for boaters preparing for the hurricane.
Boaters prepare for Hurricane Lee
This incident marked the second time this summer that a young boy fell from a high window in...
Child falls from window
Check out what you need to know before the Primary Elections tomorrow!
Primary Elections tomorrow
The investigation revealed the child was in a third-story apartment bedroom approximately 20-25...
New details about child who fell from window
Heavy rains impact the start of pumpkin and apple picking season
Weather impact on Fall crops