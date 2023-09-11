Police investigation underway in Groton

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Groton shut down a road for an investigation late Sunday night.

Pleasant Valley Road South has since reopened.

A Channel 3 crew saw officers section off the street from Russ Sim Heights to Lestertown Road around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Evidence markers could be seen in the road as officers surveyed the area.

Eyewitness News reached out to Groton police but has yet to receive any information about the investigation.

