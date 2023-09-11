UConn Sports
Red Cross, firefighters install smoke detectors for free in Hartford

Smoke alarms can be a lifesaver in a moment where every second counts.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Monday, the American Red Cross teamed up with the capitol city to install fire alarms to residents, free of charge.

Two minutes or less. That’s how long the Red Cross said people have to get out of their house when a fire starts.

“Every time I cook, I’m like ‘what if something happens?’” said Taquisha Ramos-Huff, a homeowner.

It was that fear alone that made Ramos-Huff want to get multiple working smoke detectors.

“For my second floor, as you can see, I had many smoke alarms that were not in place,” Ramos-Huff showed Channel 3.

Red Cross members came in to fix the problem.

It was part of the organization’s Red Cross Home Fire campaign.

“Having working smoke alarms and checking them monthly, the fire departments have found it can decrease your injury or death by half,” said Dan Ray, regional philanthropy officer.

After installing multiple smoke alarms, Red Cross volunteers went over safety reminders with Ramos-Huff.

She said she’ll now make safety changes around the house to keep her family safe.

“I am going to put some of that material around the house for safety precautions like exits,” Ramos-Huff said. “I will purchase a ladder because I don’t have an exit from the top and that’s very important.”

The Red Cross hoped to install 100 smoke detectors in Hartford on Monday.

People can contact their local Red Cross at any time to get a smoke detector install for free.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

