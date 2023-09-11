States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the most vaccinated states in the country, according to a survey.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its list of 2023′s States that Vaccinate the Most.

It put Connecticut at 5th.

WalletHub researchers said they looked at 16 metrics, which included share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance, and flu vaccination rate among adults.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked compared to the other 50 states and the District of Columbia:

2nd – Influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old

17th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination

5th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with men ACWY vaccination

5th – Flu vaccination coverage rate among adults

26th – Share of adults aged 60 and older with zoster vaccination

9th – Share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-vaccine series

8th – Share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage

The states that ranked ahead of Connecticut were Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Iowa, and Vermont.

The states that vaccinate the least were Arizona, Alaska, and Mississippi.

See the complete reported on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.