UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released its rankings of the States that Vaccinate the Most.
WalletHub released its rankings of the States that Vaccinate the Most.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the most vaccinated states in the country, according to a survey.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its list of 2023′s States that Vaccinate the Most.

It put Connecticut at 5th.

WalletHub researchers said they looked at 16 metrics, which included share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance, and flu vaccination rate among adults.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked compared to the other 50 states and the District of Columbia:

  • 2nd – Influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old
  • 17th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination
  • 5th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with men ACWY vaccination
  • 5th – Flu vaccination coverage rate among adults
  • 26th – Share of adults aged 60 and older with zoster vaccination
  • 9th – Share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-vaccine series
  • 8th – Share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage

The states that ranked ahead of Connecticut were Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Iowa, and Vermont.

The states that vaccinate the least were Arizona, Alaska, and Mississippi.

Source: WalletHub

See the complete reported on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
Monday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Scattered Showers through the day today, continued muggy
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
4 cases of Powassan virus confirmed in CT
COVID numbers on the rise this summer
Doctors point to movies, hot weather as cause for COVID uptick
The state and federal public health emergency declarations end on May 11, 2023.
CT’s COVID public health emergency expires Thursday