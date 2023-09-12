UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old is dead after police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Kentucky over the weekend.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jayden Beamon fell from a pickup truck while traveling on U.S. 27 in Harrison County.

Beamon was taken to the hospital but later died.

State police have not immediately released how Beamon fell from the truck he was driving. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

“If you knew Jayden, you’d know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him. It’s now our turn to give back and help,” fundraiser organizer Emily Claypool said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Tuesday Sept. 12. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A storm & flooding threat prompts a FIRST ALERT. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child found dead in river following crash on Route 9, state police say
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
The Avon Fire Department held a Sept. 11 ceremony that included tributes and stories.
Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
North Pole Express tickets on starting sale today

Latest News

This June 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Serial killer and former police officer Anthony Sully dies on death row at a California prison
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Listening to America - Tree Equity
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions