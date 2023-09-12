UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Tuesday Sept. 12. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Midweek storms bring relief from high humidity. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
State police investigating if Route 9 crash is connected to water rescue
The Avon Fire Department held a Sept. 11 ceremony that included tributes and stories.
Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
North Pole Express tickets on starting sale today

Latest News

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator captured in East Tennessee
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
North Pole Express tickets on starting sale today
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Lee cone of uncertainty - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge