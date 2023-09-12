Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man died in a scooter crash in Milford over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on September 2 at 5:04 p.m. near Depot Road and Russell Road.

The operator of a Yamaha scooter was traveling north on Depot Road before the crash, police said. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the operator as 37-year-old Scott Wolf. He died on September 4.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Michael Moreno at 203-878-6551 or 203-783-4775.

