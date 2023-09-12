Funeral plans and promotion to detective set for Officer Garten

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The wake for Detective Robert (Bobby) Garten will be held Friday, September 15, 2023 at Dunkin’ Park.

The hours for public attendance at the wake will be from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, September 16, 2023 there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Hartford XL Center.

The latter event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public. The burial will be private.

Detective Garten began his law enforcement career at The Hartford Police Department on March 23, 2015.

He was a second-generation Hartford Police Officer. During his time as a Police Officer, Detective Garten served in the Patrol Division, held a walk-beat position, was a member of the Hartford Police Marine Division, Crime Reduction Team and was assigned to the North Street Crimes Unit. He was also a Field Training Officer.

“Detective Bobby Garten loved Hartford and served this city with tremendous commitment, courage, and compassion,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “He led a distinguished career and we are forever grateful for all that he gave to our community and to the Hartford Police Department family. Our prayers are with his parents, his family, his loved ones, and his brothers and sisters in the Hartford Police Department. This weekend’s services provide an opportunity for Detective Garten’s loved ones and our entire community to celebrate his life and honor his service.”

Detective Garten was has earned 5 awards for his performance in the field:

Unit Citation was awarded to Detective Garten and his unit, the Crime Reduction Team, when during the Summer Initiative from April 4, 2021- October 2, 2021, were tasked with deterring violent crime within the City of Hartford. Through their efforts, the unit seized 80 illegal firearms, recovered 34 stolen vehicles, served 76 arrest warrants, conducted over 2,600 motor vehicle stops and seized an abundance of money and illegal narcotics.

Unit Citation was awarded to Detective Garten and his Street Crimes Unit for their collective efforts between October 3, 2021, through December 2022, where their mission was to deter violent crimes in the city. As a result of this mission, 171 illegal firearms were seized, 1,555 grams of crack-cocaine, over 8,000 bags of fentanyl, $51,081 in illegal narcotics profits were sized and 15 stolen vehicle arrests were made.

Merit Award was awarded to Detective Garten, when he, along with Officer Kearney and Detective Steinmetz conducted a motor vehicle stop on October 22, 2021. This stop led to the seizure of an AR-15 style rifle with a 60-round magazine, numerous rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a convicted felon.

Merit Award was awarded to Detective Garten, when he, Officers Barron, Doyle, Spencer and Kearney spotted a vehicle of interest in a homicide. After a short pursuit, the occupants were taken into custody. All of the vehicle’s occupants were wanted in relation to a string of robberies, shootings and a homicide within the City of Hartford.

The Distinguished Service Award was issued to Detective Garten for an investigation that occurred on April 14, 2022. Detective Garten, along with Officers Kearney, Bohm and Dube responded to 20 Gillette Street on a report of a male on the street actively firing a gun into a nearby apartment. The officers immediately responded to the area and observed an individual matching the description of the suspect. When officers approached, the suspect fled on foot. The officers chased the suspect and observed that he was holding a firearm in his hand. The suspect fled behind a building, where he was apprehended and the firearm recovered.

Due to his dedication, performance and professionalism to the residents of the City of Hartford, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody has posthumously promoted Officer Garten to the rank of Detective as of September 6, 2023.

“Bobby’s dedication and demeanor exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His work earned him accolades from peers and supervisors alike. Officer Garten recently went through the process to be considered for appointment to detective. It is clear that Officer Garten far exceeded the qualifications for promotion. With the support of his loving family, it is my honor to promote Officer Garten to detective effective September 6, 2023. It has been a privilege for all of us at the Hartford Police Department to have served alongside Detective Garten.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.