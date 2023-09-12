UConn Sports
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks

GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
By Wendell Edwards
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - School has already started, but a young gymnast from Southington made sure students in her community had supplies to start the school year.

9-year-old Evelyn Hawley used her talent at doing back-handsprings repeatedly to raise money and collect donations.

At Cats Gym in Cheshire, Evelyn proves over and over just how much she loves gymnastics. “Gymnastics is something that I’m really, really good at,” said Evelyn.

It’s a passion that led her purpose to hold a fundraiser with a twist.

She called it backflips for backpacks. For every backpack or school supply donated, she did a backhand spring.

“Moms and dads that can’t afford backpacks really need things for school, so I figured that maybe we should do this for kids that need backpacks and school supplies for school this year,” said Evelyn.

The backpacks and supplies came in, and Evelyn flipped and flipped and flipped.

Within 5 hours, she collected 103 backpacks and more than 1,000 items of school supplies.

Her parents were bursting with pride at her idea, and it’s execution.

“Gymnastics is an important part of who she is. It is core to her personality,” said Tony Mazzarella. “For her to merge that with her desire to help other people was huge.”

Evelyn wants to organize the fundraiser next year too “It’s nice to help people that need help,” said Evelyn.

A 9-year-old girl whose energy and love for gymnastics knows no bounds balanced only by the compassion of her heart.

