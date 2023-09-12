Hartford’s Democratic mayoral primary continues to gain attention as polls open

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across Connecticut headed to the polls on Tuesday for primaries.

One Primary Day race that gained a lot of attention unfolded in the capital city.

In Hartford, polls opened at 6 a.m. for the Democratic mayoral primary.

Three candidates were on the ballot.

Arunan Arulampalam was the endorsed candidate.

State Sen. John Fonfara and Judge Eric Coleman were also on the ballot.

All three candidates made their voices heard during a debate on Channel 3 last week.

Reducing crime in Hartford was one of the big topics they discussed.

“We have to pay police officers competitive rates, invest,” said Fonfara. “Poverty is a key driver and crime is not the least of it. [We] need to address poverty. If you look at the poorest, it’s no surprise [there’s] gun violence in those areas. [We should] invest in 20 high poverty neighborhoods.”

“I believe the solution to addressing crime is staffing,” Coleman said. “Staffing between police officers.”

“We can’t arrest our way out of this problem,” Arulampalam said. “I’m going to create an office, cops walking a beat. I’ll walk a beat with them. Schools [will be] open at night and in summer. [We need to] get to kids early to give kids a better option.”

A lack of affordable housing was another hot topic discussed.

“The slumlords from New York, they kicked out residents in 2020,” Arulampalam said. “Affordable housing leaches wealth to go to slumlords. [We need to] go after out-of-state slumlords using blight liens and to build wealth that will stay in community.”

“There are housing units that are in bad shape,” Fonfara said. “We need to have rapid response to address properties that are blighted.”

“We have to create more units of affordable, new or renovated. Blight ordinance needs more teeth, using eminent domain to take away from out-of-state slumlords,” Coleman said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters must be registered with a political party to vote for a candidate in a primary.

