I-Team: Retail arbitrage impacting availability of holiday decorations

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Halloween may seem like a long ways away, but it may already be too late to buy some of the most popular decorations.

Deanna Hopkins has become known for her Halloween displays in her Old Wethersfield neighborhood. She changes her theme every year.

“It’s just been a total passion of mine, every year I go crazy,” said Hopkins.

This year, Hopkins was planning to make the theme skeletons. She was hoping to buy a 12ft skeleton from Home Depot. However, when she went to buy one over Labor Day weekend, they were all sold out. She then looked them up on FB marketplace and found quite a few for sale with a markup.

“Home Depot was selling them for $299, and I saw them listed anywhere from $400 to $1,000,” said Hopkins.

When someone buys something with the goal of reselling it for a profit, that’s called retail arbitrage. It isn’t a new idea, but it’s spreading to new product categories.

Patrice Luoma is a professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at Quinnipiac University.

“Online has really just opened up a lot of opportunities for people to basically have side gigs,” said Luoma.

Luoma says by some reports retail arbitrage is growing faster than the retail industry itself. She says it can provide new opportunities for people to get hard-to-find products.

“If I don’t have time as a consumer to sit and watch for the latest sneaker drop or the latest sale of whatever item I might want,” said Luoma.

However, not everyone sees the up-side. Hopkins has a bone to pick with people who try and make a profit off of something that’s supposed to be for kids.

“No matter how bad I want it, I will not buy one from them,” said Hopkins. “Especially in this climate, you know people are struggling, and it’s hard enough to buy things at the prices they are at, and if people are buying them all out and then they’re marking prices up so high and making it nearly impossible. I just don’t think that’s right to do.”

Hopkins is moving forward with decorating and will make the theme witches instead.

