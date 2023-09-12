UConn Sports
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

