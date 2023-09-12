Police investigate shooting in Waterbury
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating gunfire tonight in Waterbury.
The investigation is unfolding on Walnut Street and East Farm Street.
Channel 3 cameras saw the forensics team taking photos of the entire intersection and scene, specifically of a bike that was on the ground and evidence markers with shell casings outside of a liquor store.
Police were also surveying nearby homes.
Police have not confirmed if anyone was hurt, or what caused the scene.
This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
