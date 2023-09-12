Questions remain over North Haven High School football team investigation

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After forfeiting its first game last Friday, many unanswered questions remain regarding the football team at North Haven High School.

For now, North Haven High’s football field remains empty.

Late Friday afternoon, just hours before kickoff, North Haven Public Schools announced the defending Class MM state champs would forfeit their first game of the season.

The school is investigating what it described as “concerning allegations of inappropriate student misconduct.”

Plenty of people in town want to know just what exactly happened with members of the football team.

Michael Freda, North Haven’s First Selectman, said he has been getting plenty of calls, and he is asking for a little patience as the school district conducts an investigation.

Freda stressed a decision on the rest of the season and any potential punishment will be made once all the facts are gathered.

“Please allow the process to unfold because these are, if they’re allegations, need to be researched, people need to be spoken with, that’s what’s happening now,” Freda said. “I have now complete confidence in their ability, the administration, the superintendent, the Board of Education and the coaching staff to get to the bottom of this. I’m waiting for the results of their internal audit, investigation, whatever you want to call it. They’ll present to me the facts and from that point forward, we’re going to have decisions we’re going to have to make.”

The first selectman said he hopes to have answers from the school district soon, as the next game is scheduled for Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.