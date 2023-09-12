Teachers in Norwich rallying to change school leadership

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A recent survey of more than 230 Norwich teachers shows that 96 percent of them fear retaliation if they speak out on school issues.

The survey was conducted by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), a teacher’s union located in Hartford.

According to the CEA, 160 teachers have left Norwich Public Schools since June 2022.

One Norwich parent says he pulled her 9-year-old out of school, citing a toxic school environment.

“They just don’t feel secure as being able to teach and do their job,” said parent Elizabeth Blevins.

Blevins, along with many other Norwich parents, believe Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow is the cause for this type of school environment.

“She has a really bad rep of being awful to the teachers and she’s just not good for our school district,” said Blevins.

A school board meeting is being held Tuesday night to address the survey, and a possible investigation into personnel complaints.

A rally is being held by teachers and parents ahead of the school board meeting to support Norwich teachers.

The rally is kicking off at 6:00 and the meeting is being held at 6:30 p.m.

