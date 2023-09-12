UConn Sports
Teen shot in the head while handling gun in bedroom

File photo of a handgun.
File photo of a handgun.(MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy died after handling a gun with another teen in the bedroom of a home in Bridgeport.

Police said they responded to a home on Pacific Street on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the victim with a critical gunshot wound to his head.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where he died on Monday.

Police launched a homicide investigation.

Investigators said the teen and a 15-year-old girl had both been handling the gun in the bedroom. It went off and hit the 16-year-old.

“This was a tragic and isolated incident,” Bridgeport police said. “The police department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this young victim.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Bridgeport detectives at 203-581-5239.

