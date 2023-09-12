Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3′s meteorologists have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee and its potential impact on Connecticut.

The timeframe of interest, as of Tuesday morning’s forecast, was Friday and Saturday.

“The storm has been fluctuating in strength and is now back to ‘major’ Hurricane status (category 3),” said meteorologist Scot Haney. “The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted slightly, and we mean slightly, to the east compared to [Monday].”

With the storm being so close by, Haney said there could have some impacts in southern New England.

“The ‘cone of uncertainty’ now encompasses [Cape Cod] and islands,” Haney said. “Right now, we can expect wind and high clouds to increase Friday into Friday night.”

He said that if the track moves back west, the state may also deal with tropical storm force winds and the possibility of heavy rain on Saturday, especially over the eastern third of the state.

Coastal impacts could include rough surf, rip currents and possible beach erosion.

“This is something we will be watching very closely,” Haney said. “A small shift in the track can make a big difference in the conditions we will see/feel.”

Sunday appeared to be a dry and breezy day with a fair amount of sun.

Meteorologist Scot Haney on Tuesday morning tracked the latest forecast for Hurricane Lee and its potential impact on Connecticut.

