UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year

UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football team lost its starting quarterback early in the season for the second year in a row.

Coach Jim Mora announced on Tuesday that quarterback Joe Fagnano is out for the season with an injured shoulder.

Fagnano is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, Mora said.

Ta’Quan Roberson will get the start against FIU on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Fagnano won the quarterback job over Roberson and Zion Turner in training camp.

Roberson went down during the first quarter of UConn’s opener last season. He was replaced by Turner.

At the beginning of the season, Mora called having Fagnano, Roberson, and Turner a luxury. He said they were three guys who could get the job done.

UConn is 0-2 on the season, with losses to both N.C. State and Georgia State.

The hits keep coming, with powerhouse FIU coming to East Hartford for a 3:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday.

