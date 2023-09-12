UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Vehicle fire under investigation in Plainfield

A vehicle fire on Norwich Road in Plainfield was extinguished the morning of Sept. 12.
A vehicle fire on Norwich Road in Plainfield was extinguished the morning of Sept. 12.(Plainfield Fire Co. #1)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning vehicle fire in Plainfield prompted an investigation.

Plainfield firefighters said they were notified of the fire in the parking lot of 600 Norwich Rd. around 1:25 p.m.

They said the fire was quickly extinguished just before it extended to a second vehicle that was parked feet away.

No injuries were reported.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Midweek storms bring relief from high humidity. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
State police investigating if Route 9 crash is connected to water rescue
The Avon Fire Department held a Sept. 11 ceremony that included tributes and stories.
Avon firefighters put on gear for run to honor firefighter killed in Sept. 11 attacks
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans

Latest News

Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....
North Pole Express tickets on starting sale today
Police investigate shooting in Waterbury
2 shot, including teen, in Waterbury
File photo of a handgun.
Teen shot in the head while handling gun in bedroom