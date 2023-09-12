Vehicle fire under investigation in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning vehicle fire in Plainfield prompted an investigation.

Plainfield firefighters said they were notified of the fire in the parking lot of 600 Norwich Rd. around 1:25 p.m.

They said the fire was quickly extinguished just before it extended to a second vehicle that was parked feet away.

No injuries were reported.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

