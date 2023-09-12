West Haven remembers resident who lost life in the 9/11 attacks

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 160 people with ties to Connecticut were killed in the attacks on 9/11.

First responders in West Haven gathered tonight to remember the lives lost.

Thousands of first responders ran toward the towers during one of our country’s greatest dangers.

“Rescue as many people as we can in the amount of time that we have, and those firefighters ran up those stairs to continue that mission,” said Chief James O’Brien, West Haven Fire Department.

50-year old Richard Gabrielle, a West Haven resident, was working in one of the towers on that September day.

He was working as a stockbroker in the south tower.

“At 50 years old, he was living on Island Lane and got up and went to work that day at The World Trade Center and never came home,” said Rep. Dorinda Borer, (D), West Haven.

Gabrielle is survived by his wife and daughter.

“He never came home to us here in West Haven, he never came home to his daughter Nicole or his wife Monica, they were supposed to celebrate their anniversary that night,” Borer said.

More than two decades later, Richard’s name still resonates in his hometown, including West Haven’s Veteran Liaison Richard Deso.

“A lot of people knew him, and Island Lane was near my old house. It was meaningful, it could have been anyone of us in that building,” Deso said.

Deso plans to pass on Richard and everyone elses legacy to the next generation.

“I have a 17 year old who was born in 2005, and I talk about this all the time to him. If we hear it from one another, family members or friends, that will help them remember,” said Deso.

