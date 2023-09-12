UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

West Haven remembers resident who lost life in the 9/11 attacks

160 people with ties to Connecticut were killed in the attacks on 9/11.
By Hector Molina
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 160 people with ties to Connecticut were killed in the attacks on 9/11.

First responders in West Haven gathered tonight to remember the lives lost.

Thousands of first responders ran toward the towers during one of our country’s greatest dangers.

“Rescue as many people as we can in the amount of time that we have, and those firefighters ran up those stairs to continue that mission,” said Chief James O’Brien, West Haven Fire Department.

50-year old Richard Gabrielle, a West Haven resident, was working in one of the towers on that September day.

He was working as a stockbroker in the south tower.

“At 50 years old, he was living on Island Lane and got up and went to work that day at The World Trade Center and never came home,” said Rep. Dorinda Borer, (D), West Haven.

Gabrielle is survived by his wife and daughter.

“He never came home to us here in West Haven, he never came home to his daughter Nicole or his wife Monica, they were supposed to celebrate their anniversary that night,” Borer said.

More than two decades later, Richard’s name still resonates in his hometown, including West Haven’s Veteran Liaison Richard Deso.

“A lot of people knew him, and Island Lane was near my old house. It was meaningful, it could have been anyone of us in that building,” Deso said.

Deso plans to pass on Richard and everyone elses legacy to the next generation.

“I have a 17 year old who was born in 2005, and I talk about this all the time to him. If we hear it from one another, family members or friends, that will help them remember,” said Deso.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon updates the weather for Monday Sept. 11. Here's the 6 p.m....
Technical Discussion: Midweek storms bring relief from high humidity. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
The child was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
3-year-old boy falls out of third floor window in Norwich
Generic police lights
Danbury woman killed in wrong-way crash on Route 7
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

Police investigate shooting in Waterbury
Police investigate shooting in Waterbury
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Police investigate shooting in Waterbury
Police investigate shooting in Waterbury