Ansonia man accused of sexually assaulting woman over the course of several years

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police said they arrested a man on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman over the course of several years.

Luis Bonilla, 31, of Ansonia, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.

Luis Bonilla was accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the course of several years, according to Stratford police.
Luis Bonilla was accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the course of several years, according to Stratford police.(Stratford police)

Stratford police said they started to look into the case on July 7, when they received a complaint from an adult female who said she was sexually assaulted by a male relative.

The victim accused Bonilla of sexually assaulting her since she was 14 years old, police said.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.

Police said Bonilla turned himself in on Sept. 5 and posted his $100,000 bond.

He faced a judge on Tuesday.

