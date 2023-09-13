Audit: State agency paid $75k in benefits to deceased clients

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new report released on Tuesday showed that the state Department of Social Services failed to report nearly $1.8 million in Medicaid revenue losses.

According to the 63-page audit, there were a lot of mishaps that cost both the agency and taxpayers a lot of money.

Public auditors reviewed documents from 2019 to 2021. They said they found that the DSS never applied for about $1.8 million in federal funds for which it qualified.

State employees were expected to enter their provided services and submit them to federal officials. However, authorities said they failed to do so, and missed out on the money.

Over $74,000 dollars in benefit card transactions were paid on behalf of clients eligible for SNAP benefits, auditors revealed.

Alerts should have notified workers about their death, but they were deleted if those alerts were not acknowledged in 90 days.

Client and payment data from the audit showed that the DSS paid over $200,000 on behalf of 154 dead state supplement clients.

An additional $31,000 was paid to 39 deceased state-administered general assistance clients.

The audit said DSS needed to immediately change its alert system to prevent oversights from happening again.

