Derby Republican primary to get recount

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - The primary is now over and in Derby it is still too close to call.

The current mayor was defeated by 10 votes, which means there will be an automatic recount.

Tuesday was the very first Republican primary in the city.

The mayor said he expected this race to be close, but not that close.

Mayor Richard Dziekan was hoping to win another term.

He is being challenged by Gino DiGiovanni, who is an alderman.

Only 400 people voted in Tuesday’s primary.

“You’ve had recounts before, ever this close?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Not for mayor, but in the last mayoral primary we had was in 2017 so we had it was by 25 votes,” said Marc Garofalo, Derby City Clerk.

The town clerk said this Friday at noon they will start the recount and it should not take long.

This race created some attention. DiGiovanni was arrested and charged in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

