UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.(Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 13. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flooding & possible severe storms; also for Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month