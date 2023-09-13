UConn Sports
Flash flooding an issue for drivers on Wednesday

Channel 3 viewer Gregg recorded flash flooding on Thomaston and Huntingdon avenues in Waterbury the morning of Sept. 13.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Flash flooding was an issue for parts of the state on Wednesday as storms worked there way through them.

Channel 3 viewers recorded video of water-covered streets in Waterbury, particularly in the Thomaston and Huntingdon avenues area around 8:30 a.m.

Others sent in video of flooded side streets in Watertown.

A flash flood warning was issued for Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, Hartford, and Tolland counties.

A flood warning was issued for Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

Stay updated on the forecast with the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

