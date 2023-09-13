Frontier relocates corporate headquarters to Dallas

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - According to Frontier Communications, earlier today that announced that it will relocate its headquarters from Norwalk, Conn. to Dallas, Texas.

Frontier communicated that Dallas’ central location makes it easier for the company to stay connected to its customers and manage its national operations.

Benefits of the move to Dallas:

The relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure more than 3,000 jobs in the Dallas area over the next 10 years.

New high-tech Dallas office creates high-performing environment for top talent and executive leadership team.

Tech leadership will drive innovation agenda from Dallas as Frontier transforms into a growing tech company.

Expansion of fiber network to hundreds of thousands across Texas meets the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and positions the state to compete and lead for years to come.

“It’s official. Dallas is now home base for Building Gigabit America,” said Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery. “Moving our headquarters to Dallas makes good business sense given the city is already home to hundreds of our corporate employees and sits in the middle of one of our most important fiber markets. With a fast-growing economy and large, diverse pool of talent, Dallas is quickly becoming one of the nation’s top business cities. We’re proud to be part of it.”

The Details:

Frontier today announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Dallas, establishing itself as one of the largest publicly traded companies to be based in the market.

Frontier chose Dallas because it is a business-friendly city that is conveniently located in the middle of the company’s national footprint, which makes it easy to reach its customers and more efficiently manage its operations across the country.

As part of its headquarters relocation, the company is investing in a new 95,000-square-foot office space – dubbed the GigaHub – in Uptown Dallas.

Its innovative Dallas hub, which is home to the company’s CEO, executive leadership team and hundreds of corporate employees, was designed to create a high-performing culture for top talent to lead its transformation.

Over the next 10 years, Frontier’s relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure thousands of jobs in the Dallas area.

“When we bring fiber internet to a community, we connect people to the next generation of technology and empower them to create a better future. We’re committed to expanding access to our high-speed fiber broadband to homes and businesses across the state of Texas,” added Jeffery.

Frontier plans to continue spending approximately $1 million per week to upgrade and improve its fiber-optic network in the Dallas metropolitan area. The economic benefits of fiber deployment include increasing home values and attracting new businesses, particularly in high-tech industries.

Commitment to Connecticut:

Following the relocation of its headquarters, Frontier will maintain a strong presence in Connecticut, where it has a storied history and a large, growing customer base.

The company is committed to expanding its fiber network across Connecticut and continuing to rely on its union workforce to serve the homes and businesses that depend on Frontier for critical connectivity.

